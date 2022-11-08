Studies: Podcasts, Broadcasters Boost Pet Supply Retailers

Podcasts and traditional broadcasters influence more pet owners than other forms of media, according to the result of two new surveys released on Monday.

The surveys, conducted by Cumulus Media and Westwood One’s Audio Active Group, measured a pet retailer’s campaign across radio and podcasts.

The surveys piggybacked on a similar report conducted by Nielsen Media Impact that found heavy AM/FM radio and podcast listeners are more likely to be pet owners compared to heavy TV viewers and Internet users. Around 56 percent of heavy radio listeners are pet owners, the survey found, while 57 percent of podcast listeners owned a pet.

According to Cumulus’ survey, 46 percent of radio listeners are more likely to shop at pet supply stores, compared to 39 percent of heavy TV viewers. The survey also found that 6 out of 10 traditional broadcast listeners said they would take some kind of action based on a brand image campaign; nearly the same amount said they would take an action based on a host-read ad for a pet supply retailer.

