Skyview Networks Gets Cloud-Level With New Distribution Platform

As radio operators navigate moving to IP-based content delivery systems in the wake of C-band satellite changes, Skyview Networks is launching Cirocast, a new cloud-native, broadcast-grade audio distribution platform ahead of NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas.

Per Skyview, Cirocast delivers broadcast-quality audio over IP with low latency, assembling market-specific feeds in the cloud before delivery and moving ad targeting, copy splits, and content personalization upstream, connecting to virtualized, cloud-based, or on-premises infrastructure.

Commenting on the launch, Skyview Networks Sr. VP of Technology Aaron Mellis noted, “We built Cirocast because the economics of broadcast distribution are shifting and networks deserve a platform that takes advantage of this transition. For years, broadcasters have been asked to accept tradeoffs between reliability, flexibility, and revenue. Cirocast challenges that thinking by delivering the operational confidence broadcasters expect while unlocking the flexibility and monetization opportunities of cloud-based workflows. With built-in ad insertion and copy split capabilities, distribution becomes a strategic revenue platform rather than a fixed cost.”