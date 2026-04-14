NAFB Invests $15,000 in Next-Gen Ag Broadcasting Talent

The National Association of Farm Broadcasters has awarded $15,000 in internship grants to five member stations and networks, giving ag communications students hands-on studio experience ahead of the NAFB Convention in Kansas City this November.

Receiving NAFB’s 2026 internship grants are Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network, Rural Radio Network, Brownfield Ag News, Red River Farm Network, and Radio Oklahoma Ag Network. Each group will select an ag communications student for the internship experience; selected students will attend and be recognized at the NAFB Foundation Celebration Luncheon during NAFB’s Convention in November in Kansas City.

NAFB also awarded four continuing education grants for broadcaster members to attend its Washington Watch fly-in.

Applications are open for NAFB’s 2026 scholarship program for students studying agriculture communications.

NAFB Foundation President and Brownfield Ag News Broadcast Supervisor Meghan Grebner said, “The NAFB Foundation is proud to invest in the next and current generations of farm broadcasters by providing financial support for hands-on, practical experience provided by the grants. Together, we are strengthening farm broadcasting and building better communicators for all of American agriculture.”