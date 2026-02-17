Ag Broadcasters Invited to NAFB’s 2026 Washington Watch Fly-In

With the NAB approaching its annual gathering of state broadcast associations to lobby in DC, the National Association of Farm Broadcasting is preparing a fly-in of its own for radio and television policy debates in Congress and the US Department of Agriculture.

Set for April 27–29 in the nation’s capital, Washington Watch brings NAFB broadcaster members to the nation’s capital each spring for direct access to federal agriculture officials, congressional leadership, and national ag organizations. The event is structured to give broadcasters interview opportunities and policy briefings they can localize for farm and ranch audiences across the country.

This year’s agenda includes an Issues Forum featuring DC-based agriculture associations and companies, a visit to the USDA for updates on rural and farm policy, and meetings on Capitol Hill with Senate and House leadership. The program also includes professional development sessions with industry leaders and an evening networking event in Washington.

Registration for the event is available via the NAFB.