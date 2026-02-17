Las Vegas Morning Host Shawn Tempesta Announces KKLZ Exit

Shawn Tempesta is out at Las Vegas’ 96.3 KKLZ, just months after being moved to the station’s morning lineup. Tempesta joined KKLZ in November following Beasley Media Group’s decision to split Aimee + Shawn, the duo he co-hosted on 102.7 KVGS.

Tempesta confirmed his departure in a social media post, writing that his time on KKLZ had “come to an early and unfortunate end” as of Friday. After three years of Aimee + Shawn, Tempesta teamed with Carla Rea, while his former on-air partner Aimee Thomas returned to 102.7 Coyote Country (KCYE).

In his statement, Tempesta reflected on his broader three-and-a-half-year run with the company, citing the launch of 102.7 VGS, helping KKLZ transition after the departure of longtime host Mike O’Brian, and building digital video systems across multiple stations, including 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“To the listeners: THANK YOU for being so willing to accept me into your morning ritual,” Tempesta wrote. “Your feedback about my joining the show legitimately blew me away and my family and I are forever indebted to your love and support.”

He concluded, “You’ll be hard-pressed to find someone that believes in radio more, and my time is not done.”

Beasley has not announced any further plans for the daypart at this time.