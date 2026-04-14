Beasley Bringing Live Radio to NAB Show Floor With WideOrbit

Beasley Media Group is bringing 102.7 Coyote Country (KCYE) to the NAB Show floor, as the Vegas-based station will broadcast live from the WideOrbit booth in Central Hall on April 20 and 21 in a joint activation with the broadcast technology company.

Beasley Las Vegas Program Director and on-air personality Shawn Stevens will lead the broadcasts using WideOrbit’s WO Aurora platform, specifically its browser-based Web Studio interface and Live Mic feature, to run the station remotely from the convention floor.

Beasley Media Group Vice President of Engineering Lamar Smith said, “This is a great example of how we’re continuing to evolve as a company and embrace tools that help us work smarter and connect with audiences in new ways. What makes this especially exciting is the ability to integrate new technology with our existing systems, giving us the flexibility to innovate while maintaining consistency across our markets.”