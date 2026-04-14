RAB Has Big Spring Plans To Build Up Radio’s Next Generation

The radio industry’s next generation has a busy spring ahead. The Radio Advertising Bureau is dispatching more than 100 students to the BEA Spring Conference and NAB Show in Las Vegas while running three Media Career Academies across the country through June.

The NAB Show cohort takes part in curated sessions, mentor matchups, and exhibit-floor tours at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Now in its 12th year, the program has introduced more than 1,200 students to the radio industry, underwritten by radio broadcasters.

The academies, part of RAB’s National Radio Talent System, offer immersive, hands-on training for students pursuing careers in broadcast radio, podcasting, and digital audio.

Three programs are scheduled this spring: the GAB Media Career Academy at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, running May 11–16; the IBF Media Career Academy through the Illinois Broadcasters Foundation in Bloomington from May 11 to 15; and the Kellar Media Career Academy at Appalachian State University from June 8 through 13. Participants cover content creation, sales, marketing and digital strategy, and graduates earn RAB’s Radio Marketing Professional certification.

RAB President and CEO Mike Hulvey said, “Developing talent is essential to the future of our industry. Through the National Radio Talent System and our Media Career Academies, we’re introducing students to the power and opportunity within radio — today’s leading audio platform — while equipping them with the skills and connections to build meaningful, long-term careers.”