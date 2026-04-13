Techsurvey 2026 Results Coming in Jacobs Media Webinar

Jacobs Media’s annual look into where radio listeners are spending their time, how they’re listening, and where they’re headed arrives next week, when the company will unveil Techsurvey 2026 findings in a free webinar on Thursday, April 23, at 2p ET.

Held in conjunction with Quu, this year’s survey drew nearly 31,000 responses from core radio listeners across more than 500 participating US stations.

The study examines broadcast radio’s position in an increasingly crowded digital, audio, and video landscape, with new questions this year covering YouTube and short-form video usage, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto dashboard access, concert attendance, local and street visibility, and preferred podcast services. It also continues tracking media device ownership, on-demand media habits, push notifications, and online newsletters broken out by generation, gender, and format.

The webinar will be recorded and distributed to all registrants, whether in attendance or not. Those interested can sign up via the Jacobs Media website.