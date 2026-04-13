CBA Names Station of the Year Winners at Denver Gala

More than 400 broadcast professionals gathered Saturday at The Ritz-Carlton Denver for the Colorado Broadcasters Association’s annual Awards of Excellence Gala, recognizing local radio and television. This year’s competition drew a record 546 entries from radio.

In remarks to attendees, CBA President and CEO Justin Sasso pointed to trust as the industry’s defining asset and highlighted recent advocacy wins, including building bipartisan support for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act.

Radio Station of the Year honors, awarded by cumulative points across first-place Awards of Excellence and second-place Certificates of Merit, went to:

Small Market: Three Eagles Communications’ Eagle Country 104.1 (KBVC) in Buena Vista

Medium Market: Krystal Broadcasting’s Krystal 93 (KYSL) in Frisco

Major Market: Cumulus Media’s 98.9 Magic FM (KKMG) in Colorado Springs

Metro Market: Colorado Public Radio’s 90.1 KCFR in Denver

The evening also honored the next generation of broadcasters, with Future Broadcaster Awards going to students from Rampart High School and Colorado State University.

A full list of winners and Certificates of Merit recipients is available on the CBA website.