Vince Richards Rocks Back Into PD Role With iHeart Dallas

iHeartMedia Dallas has picked up Vince Richards as Program Director for 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL) and Lone Star 92.5 (KZPS), following his departure from an eight-year stint at Audacy, where he programmed in DFW, Sacramento, and was Rock Format VP.

Richards has also programmed stations in Kansas City, New Orleans, and Houston during his 30-year broadcast career, which began at WQLZ in Springfield, Illinois.

iHeartMedia Dallas-Fort Worth Region President Chris Long said, “Any time you have the opportunity to add someone with Vince’s experience and reputation to your team, it’s a tremendous win for everyone involved. We’re excited to welcome Vince to our Dallas team and look forward to the impact he’ll make.”

Richards remarked, “I’m excited, focused, and motivated to lead the talented teams at these two iconic radio stations in the DFW market, and I look forward to maximizing our positions in North Texas. Thanks to the iHeart team for the opportunity to take the reins of 97.1 The Eagle and Lone Star 92.5.”