Audacy Rock Format VP Vince Richards Stepping Down

Vince Richards is leaving Audacy at the end of the month after eight years overseeing operations and music stations in Dallas, managing two Rock stations in Sacramento, and serving as the company’s Rock Format Vice President for the past four years.

Audacy Senior Vice President and Dallas Market Manager Bob Mackay informed staff of Richards’ departure in a note obtained by Radio Ink, adding that leadership is working with him to ensure a smooth transition for both local and national format responsibilities.

Before rejoining Audacy in 2018, Richards served as National Operations Manager at Townsquare Media. He previously held the role of Operations Manager for Audacy Kansas City and iHeartMedia’s clusters in Houston and Dallas.

Richards’s next move, along with his successor, has yet to be named.

In that memo, Richards said, “After eight personally and professionally rewarding years at Audacy, I’ll be moving on to my next opportunity. I am incredibly proud of the work I’ve accomplished with our teams here in Dallas and across the country, driving ratings and revenue while connecting with our listeners. I look forward to continuing to build on the legacy I’ve created throughout my career in radio.”