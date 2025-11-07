Bustos Media Marks 11th Year Raising Over $100K for St. Jude

Bustos Media’s 32 radio stations came together to raise $143,067 during the broadcaster’s annual radiothon benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This was the company’s eleventh consecutive year surpassing the $100,000 fundraising milestone.

The company’s stations across Wisconsin, Arizona, California, Oregon, and Washington united to support St. Jude’s mission to advance research and treatment for childhood cancer.

Bustos Media President and CEO Amador Bustos said, “This was a great display of generosity by our audience during this difficult period of job insecurity and social concerns due to the hostile immigration policies by the Trump Administration. This is our 11th year we have raised over one hundred thousand dollars for this great organization.”

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Director of Music & Audio Engagement John Ortiz said, “The Bustos Media on-air staff pour their hearts and soul to promote our radiothon. Their audience senses their genuine love for the work we do at St. Jude. That is why they respond so enthusiastically to St. Jude’s effort to stamp out childhood cancer.”

