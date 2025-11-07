OUT MONDAY: Steven Portnoy, Stephen A, and Forecast 2026

It’s never been easy to predict the future, but reading 2026 is a challenge unlike any other.

An FCC ready and willing to rewrite the rulebook at a moment’s notice. Investors rediscovering audio just as new players rewrite the economics of attention. Local broadcasters fighting to prove that trust, not an algorithm, is worth the hearts and minds (and wallets) of advertisers.

In Radio Ink’s November issue, centered around Forecast 2026, we called upon a collection of the best and the brightest, because it will take all of us to separate noise from opportunity, and volatility from vision. The next twelve months will test the limits of what radio can be: freer, faster, leaner, and, if we’re bold enough, stronger than ever.

Cover Story: ABC News White House Correspondent Steven Portnoy

From the founding ideals of press freedom to today’s regulatory and political pressures facing broadcasters, both the fragility and resilience of the Fourth Estate have never been more pronounced.

Portnoy, who has led the White House Correspondents’ Association and spent two decades reporting from the front lines of Washington and beyond, is one of radio’s most thoughtful voices, speaking with the depth of a historian and the urgency of a veteran newsman. His insights on objectivity, public service, and the shared responsibility between reporters and citizens form a masterclass in why broadcast journalism matters.

This conversation is more than an interview; it’s a pulse check on American journalism itself, delivered by one of the industry’s most thoughtful voices.

Unconfinable: The Business of Stephen A. Smith

You know Stephen A. Smith, the personality. Bombastic. Unafraid. Master of the hot take

Now, ahead of his appearance at Forecast 2026, Mike McVay examines Stephen A., the businessman. As CEO of Straight Shooter Media, his leadership, courage, and vision have pushed beyond the boundaries of sports media to build a personal brand that also raises the brand of everything he touches.

For an industry navigating the crosswinds of identity, we examine the how and why.

Forecast 2026: Legal & Broker Roundtables

Broadcasters enter 2026 facing a high-stakes regulatory and financial reset. With the FCC operating on a slim three-member quorum, Chairman Brendan Carr’s deregulation push now hinges on Commissioner Anna Gomez, whose opposition to parts of his agenda has created both balance and gridlock.

The Legal Roundtable will examine how this dynamic could shape ownership reform, First Amendment enforcement, the evolving definition of “public interest,” and more. The Broker Roundtable will explore the economic implications of potential ownership cap changes, including how major groups, private investors, and faith-based operators are positioning ahead of possible rule shifts.

The Lazarus Effect: How Independent Radio Finds Signs of Life In National Revenue

For years, Main Street radio has treated national dollars as a lost cause, but as someone who fights the battle every day, Gen Media Partners EVP Greg Tacher takes that perception to task. This conversation breaks down how to win in political ad cycles, turn co-op advertising into recurring revenue, and revive one of radio’s toughest revenue categories.

Plus:

Features on Giving Tuesday, NAB Show New York, and the 2025 Radio Wayne Awards.

Exclusive columns from Deborah Parenti, Roy H. Williams, John Shomby, Dara Kalvort, Paige Nienaber, Grace Agostino, and Loyd Ford.

People on the Move

Radio Reaches Out

A very special Blast from the Past, featuring Gary Sandy before he was Andy Travis

The stories collected here share a single thread: purpose. Radio Ink’s Forecast 2026 issue isn’t just a preview; it’s a call to action for every broadcaster, seller, and storyteller to find their direction, raise their voice, and stay true to radio’s original mission: to serve, connect, and endure.

