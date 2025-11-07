Broadcasters Foundation and NAB Host Inaugural DC Media Mixer

Policy briefings were put on pause last night as the broadcast industry gathered on M Street for an evening of genuine connection at the NAB headquarters, where the Broadcasters Foundation of America hosted its first Washington, DC, Media Mixer.

The event was hosted by NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt, joined by NBC News Chief Justice and National Affairs Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell and Joel Oxley, President and General Manager of Hubbard Radio’s WTOP.

Open to all broadcasting professionals at no charge, the Media Mixer served as both a networking opportunity and a platform to spotlight the Foundation’s work providing financial assistance to colleagues facing illness, disaster, or other emergencies held during its annual Year-End Giving Campaign.

The event marked another milestone in the Foundation’s expansion beyond previous Media Mixers held in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Austin.

Broadcasters Foundation Chair Scott Herman previously stated, “We thank the NAB for providing this impressive event space at their headquarters, and we’re grateful to Curtis, Kelly, and Joel for their support in making this event a success for all attendees. Our Media Mixers bring together junior and senior-level broadcast professionals and on-air celebrities, while raising the profile of our mission to help every broadcaster who qualifies for aid.”

The BFOA is the only charity dedicated exclusively to providing financial aid to broadcasters in need due to severe illness, accident, or natural disaster.

On average, the BFOA assists about 400 current and former broadcasters in need annually through two grant programs: monthly grants for ongoing support during recovery from illness or accident, and one-time emergency grants following natural disasters or home emergencies.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.