Audacy Denver Bets On Mile High Sports’ Lundy For Afternoons

Nate Lundy, President and CEO of Mile High Sports, is joining Audacy Denver’s Sports Talk station The Bet 1430 (KAMP-AM) for weekday afternoons, bringing more than 16 years of Denver sports coverage and a broadcast career spanning over three decades.

Bet Brand Manager Mike Peterson remarked, “Nate’s encyclopedic sports knowledge and deep ties to the Denver community make him an incredible asset. We’re excited to see him engage our listeners and elevate the conversation on The Bet.”

Lundy added, “I’ve spent more than 35 years in radio and television, the last 16 right here in Denver. I am so happy to join Audacy as a local voice, and more importantly, as a local fan. This is going to be a fun ride!”