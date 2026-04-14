Quu: Radio’s In-Car Presence Peaks, But Discoverability Dips

For the first time since the study began, both AM and FM radio appear in all 100 of America’s top-selling new vehicle models, per Quu’s third annual In-Vehicle Visuals Report, but a growing discoverability gap suggests radio’s “free ride” may be in jeopardy.

The report was compiled by broadcast radio researcher Doug Hyde and reviewed by a panel including Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs, Jacobs Media VP/GM Paul Jacobs, Xperi SVP of Global Broadcast Radio Joe D’Angelo, and McVay Media Consulting President Mike McVay, who will present the findings alongside Quu CEO Steve Newberry on Wednesday.

Based on an analysis of the top 100 best-selling US models using sales data from GoodCarBadCar, Quu identifies radio’s in-car visibility as the medium’s most pressing dashboard challenge. That even comes above removal, after Dodge and Chrysler CEO Matt McAlear publicly floated stripping radio from entry-level vehicles entirely.

Against that backdrop, the Quu data shows how much ground radio has already ceded on dashboards where it technically remains present. Only 35% of the top 100 models include a dedicated radio button or widget in the infotainment interface, and fewer than 10% feature a physical radio button. Built-in streaming apps, by contrast, now appear in 53% of models; more than double the 20% recorded in 2024 and up from 37% in 2025.

Paul Jacobs tied the visibility problem directly to revenue. “We’ve talked repeatedly about the ‘free ride’ radio has gotten in the car. That free ride is ending, and radio is getting squeezed from several angles. We need to make the moves that keep radio present, viable, and accessible in vehicles — because the automakers aren’t going to do it for us,” he said.

HD Radio gained ground, reaching 74% of models, up from 67% the prior year. Ford drove much of that increase, expanding HD Radio from 36% to 80% of its models in the top 100. SiriusXM moved in the opposite direction, falling from 94% availability in 2025 to 85%, with the end of its Honda partnership accounting for the majority of the decline.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto held steady at 98%.

68% of models now display radio information across multiple screen locations, and 65% support image display for radio. D’Angelo stated, “Radio is well-positioned in the dashboard. Rich RDS, HD Radio, and connected services enabled by DTS AutoStage have empowered radio to evolve and compete. All radio broadcasters should embrace these capabilities to ensure radio’s prominence continues.”

As it did in 2025, the report frames the final audio source a driver selects before exiting the vehicle, aka the “last touch,” as increasingly decisive, since most new vehicles default to that source on restart. In 16% of models surveyed, returning to radio after a competing source was the last touch requires two or more button presses.

McVay added, “Programmers need to rethink how they win in vehicles. The last thing someone listens to is the first thing they hear when they start the car. Earn the last listen. With screens everywhere, use visuals, build habits, and maximize platforms like HD Radio to gain an advantage.”

The full dataset is available at QuuReport.com.