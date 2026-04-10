RNN Targets Ex-CBS News Radio Affiliates With June Launch

With CBS News Radio’s shutdown set for May 22, Live Channel USA is bringing Radio Network News to US stations for CBS affiliate stations looking to fill the service void. RNN will offer a “Bridge Service” on May 23 to transition those potentially short of coverage.

The network will use a cloud-based workflow to deliver news from US studios and a Global Hub in London. Live Channel USA has said the operation will be led by a veteran team with experience at Sky News, the BBC, and CNN.

“We aren’t just filling a gap, we’re offering an institutional upgrade,” said Live Channel USA Founder Dan Warren. “Our ‘Change Bulletin Supplier’ initiative is a direct response to the market’s need for a news partner that understands both the American heartland and the global stage. We are bringing the ‘Gold Standard’ of the 20th century into the 2026 media landscape.”