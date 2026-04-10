Pop-Up Station Aims To Boost College Radio Scholarships

WVYL Vinyl Radio, a pop-up station airing human-made programming from college, community, and commercial broadcasters worldwide, launches Monday for 120 consecutive hours to raise scholarship funds for students pursuing careers in radio.

The station runs through midnight Saturday, April 18, ahead of Vinylthon, the College Radio Foundation’s global celebration of radio and records, set for April 18 and 19.

The station, while streaming on Live365, will air one-hour programs from college, community, and commercial broadcasters around the world, alongside specialty and vinyl-focused content. The launch show will also feature broadcaster John “Records” Landecker, who will also receive the first-ever Vinylthon Legend Award during the broadcast.

All donations benefit the College Radio Foundation’s “Fueling Radio’s Future” campaign and its Next Step Radio scholarships, which support students pursuing careers in radio who need financial assistance to continue their education.

Additional information, including how to donate, is available at wvyl.org and vinylthon.com.

College Radio Foundation founder Dr. Rob Quicke commented, “This is human radio in its purest form, with real people creating shows with care and intention for listeners around the world. WVYL is a celebration of everything that makes radio special, and a way for today’s broadcasters and listeners to invest in the next generation. Please donate and support our efforts!”