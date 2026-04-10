Radio Loses Ground in Q1 as FCC License Decline Continues

For the first time in over a year, the total number of licensed radio stations fell, according to the FCC’s quarterly count. As of March 31, AM and FM stations were down 19 from year-end 2025, as commercial losses outpaced continued growth on the noncommercial side.

AM radio dropped to 4,310 licensed stations, shedding 32 from the December 31 total and extending a decline that has now erased more than 70 stations over the past five quarters. Commercial FM continued its own retreat, falling 15 stations to 6,574 as ownership consolidation and limited new launches keep the band contracting for its sixth consecutive quarter.

Noncommercial FM remains the one consistent bright spot, adding 28 stations in Q1 to reach 4,783. The pace trails the 278-station gain logged across all of 2025, though single-quarter comparisons to a full year are inherently uneven. Christian radio and faith-based networks continue to account for the bulk of new educational FM licenses.

FM translators and boosters slipped again to 8,854, down 13 from year-end. Low-power FM bucked the trend, adding 13 stations to reach 2,007.