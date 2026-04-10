Breck Kinsey Adds Weekends at Saginaw’s Core

One of Saginaw’s on-air voices is adding new shifts to her schedule. Breck Kinsey, already a midday presence at Connoisseur Media’s Country station 94.5 The Moose (WCEN), is joining 106.3 The Core (WGER) for weekends at the Alternative outlet.

Kinsey will host Saturday and Sunday middays.

Program Director Kevin “Meatball” Kerr said, “Adding Kinsey to the team was an easy decision. She’s exactly what we needed on this station, and a strong, local voice to hold down our weekends. We’ve got a stacked on-air roster, and she is gonna be the icing on the cake. We’re stoked to get her in the studio.”

Kinsey said, “The station’s vibe and music mix made the opportunity feel like a perfect fit. The variety of the music on the station really drew me to want to be on The Core. I love rock, I love alternative — it’s what I love to listen to. The socials made it look like it was a fun place to be. It’s young, fresh, and new, and it just looked like fun.”