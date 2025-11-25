SiriusXM Renews Damon Amendolara for Mad Dog Sports Radio

Former CBS Sports Radio host Damon Amendolara has signed a contract extension with SiriusXM that will keep him on Chris Russo’s Mad Dog Sports Radio and NFL Radio, continuing his run on the national satellite platform.

Before joining SiriusXM, Amendolara spent a decade on terrestrial radio, where he hosted The DA Show in morning drive with current WFAN contributor Shaun Morash. He joined Mad Dog Sports Radio’s morning show in 2023 alongside co-host Mike Babchik. He also hosts Sunday Kickoff on NFL Radio with Super Bowl champion Robert Turbin.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Amendolara told Awful Announcing, “SiriusXM has been such a cool place to keep growing as a host. The audience has truly been awesome, there’s so many characters and genuinely funny listeners that multiply the energy on Mad Dog. Babs and the crew we have in the morning is so much fun to work with. We have a genuine chemistry that you can’t fake. And chopping it up on NFL Radio with a Super Bowl champion like Robert Turbin every week is a thrill for a football geek like me.”