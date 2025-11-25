WABC and PAL Team Up to Distribute 10,000 Turkeys In NYC

WABC Radio, including station owners John and Margo Catsimatidis, is spreading holiday cheer across New York City, delivering 10,000 turkeys to families in need through the Police Athletic League, the NYPD, the FDNY, and other community organizations.

The station kicked off its annual turkey distribution on November 22 at PAL’s Harlem Center, where volunteers and local leaders handed out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals.

Catsimatidis, who also serves as Chairman of PAL, commented, “We are devoted to helping communities achieve their goals, whether it’s a Thanksgiving dinner or a deeper understanding of the varied cultures that make up our country. Margo and I believe in giving back, and we are committed to the people of New York, where we are headquartered, and America.”

