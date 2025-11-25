Hope Media Group Raises $129,442 For Holiday Meals

Hope Media Group held its sixth annual Hope to the Hungry event on November 6, raising $129,442 across its newly acquired Worship 24/7 network. The Christian broadcaster’s listeners helped provide 38,006 Thanksgiving meals for partner ministries nationwide.

Donations were directed to regional partners, including Union Gospel Mission Portland, Tacoma Rescue Mission, Blessings and Beyond, Shepherd’s House, Faith City Mission, and the Gospel Mission, which will be distributed to individuals and families facing homelessness and food insecurity.

Throughout the day, Worship 24/7 shared stories from people served by local rescue missions and shelters.

HMG Pastor of Discipleship David Harms said, “We call our initiatives like this ‘Worship in Action’ – and that is certainly what happened. This event meets a great need at a time of year when we’re focused on Thanksgiving, and it came as the government shutdown caused a record number of people to seek help to put food on the table. As a network, it’s sometimes challenging to be local, but this event allows us to shine a light on a national issue while giving our listeners a chance to make a difference right where they live.”

