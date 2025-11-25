WMGK ‘Designated Hitter’ Paul Kelly Takes Mornings In Philly

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia has appointed Paul Kelly as the new morning host for 102.9 WMGK, beginning December 1. Kelly replaces Matt Cord, who will move to middays at 93.3 WMMR, filling the daypart left behind following the passing of Pierre Robert.

Kelly began his on-air career in 1989 at WZXL in Atlantic City and later held hosting and programming roles in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA, and Poughkeepsie, NY. He joined Kelly Music Research, Inc. in 2001 as Vice President and Operations Manager.

Kelly has been part of WMGK since 2019 as what the station dubs a “designated hitter,” covering weekends, holidays, and fill-in shifts.

Beasley Philadelphia Vice President and Market Manager Paul Blake said, “Paul Kelly is the perfect fit to lead mornings at WMGK. He has been a trusted and versatile part of our family for six years, and as a Philadelphia native who grew up listening to this station, he truly understands MGK’s heritage. Paul’s passion for the music and connection with our listeners make him a natural choice for this role.”

Kelly commented, “This has been a dream come true – rocking in the same building I visited on my bike as a kid. It’s been amazing working alongside the personalities I grew up listening to – Matt Cord, Tony Harris, John DeBella, Debbi Calton, and Andre Gardner!”

WMGK Program Director Chuck Damico added, “Paul’s deep Philadelphia roots, his lifelong love of classic rock, and the genuine connection he’s built with our listeners over the years make him the ideal choice for mornings on WMGK. He understands this city, he understands this music, and he brings an energy and authenticity that resonate with our audience every time he cracks the mic. We’re excited to have him leading our morning show and continuing the tradition of great radio on MGK.”