AM/FM Radio Drives Holiday Spirit, Shopping, and Sales Growth

As retailers and consumers enter the year’s busiest shopping week, multiple studies confirm that AM/FM radio remains one of the most powerful tools for connecting with audiences and driving sales during the holiday season.

Research from Nielsen, MRI, Critical Mass Media, iHeartMedia, Katz Media Group, MARU/Matchbox, and Edison Research collectively points to radio’s unmatched reach, emotional resonance, and proven return on investment.

Nielsen’s analysis of 48 Portable People Meter markets found AM/FM radio’s adult 18+ reach remains stable during major holidays, consistently holding between 76% and 78% reach, including 77% for Thanksgiving and 78% for Christmas, as covered by Cumulus Media’s Audio Active Group.

Katz Media Group’s review of 102 stations in PPM-measured markets during 2024 found that switching to all-holiday formats drove double-digit audience growth. Among adults 18+, Average Quarter-Hour listening rose 34.4% and cumulative audience increased 17.7%.

The connection between emotion and commerce appears equally strong, per Critical Mass Media and iHeartMedia. 98% of holiday music listeners say Christmas music on the radio gets them into the holiday spirit, while 90% say it makes them more excited to shop. 83% say hearing holiday music signals it’s time to begin holiday shopping.

Three in four holiday music listeners said they are more likely to purchase from companies advertised on their holiday music station. Eight in ten said they are more likely to support brands that contribute to the holiday atmosphere through music, and eight in ten said radio ads are more influential during the season.

MARU/Matchbox’s study of Amazon’s 2023 holiday campaign showed similar results. Consumers exposed to AM/FM radio advertising exhibited higher brand familiarity, recall, and purchase intent compared to those unexposed.

MRI’s Trending Topics index shows that adults planning to listen to holiday music on AM/FM or streaming are more active consumers across nearly every category. They’re 65% more likely to attend sporting events, 48% more likely to visit breweries or wineries, and 34% more likely to go to movies. This group represents a high-engagement, high-spend audience aligned with retail behavior.

Nielsen Media Impact modeling demonstrates the value of adding radio to traditional media plans. Shifting 20% of a TV holiday ad budget to AM/FM produced reach increases averaging 53%, with some retailers like Best Buy doubling their incremental reach. Nielsen ROI case studies show that radio generates an average of $15 in incremental retail sales for every $1 spent, with grocery delivering the highest returns of 23x return on investment.

Together, these findings present a consistent picture: AM/FM radio’s combination of emotional connection, audience stability, and financial return makes it one of the most effective advertising platforms during the holiday season.