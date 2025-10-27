Radio Remains the Soundtrack of the Holiday Season, Katz Finds

With Halloween this Friday, the deluge of Holiday format flips is now less than a week away. It’s one of radio’s most famous ratings tactics, but does it still work? New Katz Media Group data fills in the gaps on the state of seasonal cheer for stations as the year closes out.

Katz analyzed 102 stations in PPM-measured markets that switched to 24/7 holiday programming during the 2024 season. The findings compared January–September 2024 performance to the December–holiday period and revealed substantial audience increases.

For Adults 18+, Average Quarter-Hour listening jumped 34.4%, with Cume up 17.7%. Among Black Adults 25–54, AQH rose 22.5% and Cume increased 11.9%. Hispanic Adults 25–54 posted a 30.1% AQH lift and an 18.3% rise in Cume, underscoring the broad appeal of holiday formats across diverse audiences.

The National Retail Federation’s 2025 October Holiday Consumer Survey shows families with children are driving stronger holiday spending, budgeting an average of $890 for gifts, food, decorations, and other holiday items. That’s just below last year’s record $902, but still one of the highest levels in a decade.

For households with children, spending is rising from $710 to $743, a 4.6% increase. 98% of all parents plan to buy gifts for family, compared to 95% of adults overall. Households with children are also more likely to buy for friends (79% vs. 68%), coworkers (54% vs. 34%), and others (58% vs. 43%), reflecting their broader giving reach and social networks.

A 2023 Katz Radio Group study found that 84% of adults enjoy holiday music, and for the biggest fans, radio remains the top source, outperforming streaming services and platforms like YouTube as the go-to destination for the truly festive.

Last week’s release of Katz’s Holiday by the Numbers report reinforces radio’s unmatched role in reaching and motivating holiday shoppers. Radio connects consumers during key shopping moments, including a 3% Thanksgiving Eve spike in audience levels. Nielsen data shows hearing three or more radio ads boosts store visits by 159% and online purchases by 300%, while Forrester and the RAB found brands using radio see 22% higher foot traffic.

MRI-Simmons data shows heavy radio listeners are more active consumers, with stronger engagement across retail, dining, and charitable giving. Above all, 79% of adults consider radio a trusted source—making it the most reliable and cost-effective channel for advertisers this holiday season, with a $17-to-$1 return on investment.