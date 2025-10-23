Katz: Radio Delivers the Gift of ROI in Holiday Shopping Season

Even as forecasts for the 2025 holiday retail season diverge, advertisers can rely on one consistent channel proven to drive both awareness and action: AM/FM radio. Katz Radio Group is unwrapping that message in its annual Holiday by the Numbers report.

While retail projections from Bain & Company, Deloitte, PwC, and eMarketer vary from modest growth to a potential decline, multiple data sources indicate that economic uncertainty is pushing consumers toward trusted, value-driven brands. As 76% of consumers plan to seek in-store discounts this season, radio’s 87% reach of all US adults every week is a vital tool.

The platform’s daily reach spikes during key shopping moments, with Thanksgiving Eve delivering a 3% higher listenership than the average weekday, according to 2024 Nielsen Holiday Audience data.

Edison Research’s Share of Ear findings echo that dominance. AM/FM radio captures 65% of all out-of-home listening and an even higher 71% among Hispanic adults, making it indispensable for marketers looking to reach audiences across demographics.

For advertisers, the payoff is measurable. Nielsen’s Ad Recall study found that hearing three or more radio ads increased store visits by 159% and online purchases by 300%. Similarly, Forrester and the RAB reported that brands using radio campaigns during major shopping weeks saw 22% more foot traffic and 29% more online search activity compared to brands that did not advertise.

MRI-Simmons data suggests heavy radio listeners are also the most engaged spenders. 11% are more likely to shop on Black Friday and 24% more likely to donate on Giving Tuesday than heavy TV viewers. They also outspend them in restaurant dining, entertainment, and charitable giving categories.

That engagement is grounded in trust. Katz Radio Group reports 79% of adults consider radio a trusted medium, far surpassing social media and online video. Nielsen’s return-on-ad-spend analysis found radio delivered a $17-to-$1 ROI, outperforming every other traditional channel, especially in grocery, department store, and mass merchandise categories.

For marketers, this means radio offers both reach and relevance during the most competitive retail window of the year. With 80% of shoppers expected to complete most of their gift purchases by Cyber Monday, AM/FM remains one of the few platforms that can influence decisions in real time as listeners are commuting, visiting stores, or streaming at home.