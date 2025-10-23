Women to Watch: Claudia Mendoza; iHeartMedia Miami

From the moment Claudia Mendoza could hold a microphone, or, as her teachers joked, didn’t even need one, she knew she was destined to be behind it. Born in Bogotá, Colombia, and raised in Fort Lauderdale from the age of eight, Mendoza has always had a passion for performance, storytelling, and connection.

That passion led her to Florida Atlantic University, where she earned a degree in Multimedia Journalism in 2014, followed by the Connecticut School of Broadcasting in Doral.

Her first big opportunity came during an internship with Telemundo’s Con Estilo TV, where she interviewed artists and designers and covered entertainment stories. “I struggled a bit to get my foot in the door,” she recalls, “but when I did, it was amazing.” In 2017, she joined iHeartRadio as the news producer for The Brian Mudd Show, where she covered multiple hurricanes and contributed to major station events like iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina and Y100’s Jingle Ball.

Today, Claudia is the local Executive Producer for the syndicated Elvis Duran and The Morning Show on Y100.7 Miami (WHYI). She’s also on-air with the morning team, hosts weekends on Y100.7 and TU 94.9, and produces and hosts Estamos Contigo, a national public affairs show for iHeartLatino.

While her career has evolved, her roots in journalism remain strong. “I wanted to be an actress, but my parents said no,” Mendoza laughs. “They told me to inform people instead, and that’s how my love for news and storytelling began. Radio fascinated me because it’s so much more complex than it looks. I love learning every part of it, from programming to production.”

Her curiosity and creativity extend beyond radio. “I love creating designs on Canva and editing video and sound,” she says. “But fun fact, I also have my electrolysis and laser hair removal license!”

When it comes to show prep, she’s a self-professed information sponge. “In a world of media… EVERYTHING!” she jokes. “I use news outlets, prep sites, and even Instagram. My personal favorite is Topic Pulse. I can filter to see what our listeners care about most.”

Mendoza thrives under pressure, especially when major news breaks. “We turn to our WIOD-AM news team for updates, then share what’s relevant for our audience,” she says. “It often fits into segments like Gandhi’s Three Things or The Tiki Tiki.”

Among her proudest career moments: arranging an interview with a U.S. President, interviewing Karol G for her Tropicoqueta album, and taking the stage at major iHeart events like Y100’s Jingle Ball to talk with artists including Jason Derulo, AJR, and Tinashe.

Of course, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. “Flipping a prepped show for breaking news on the spot is challenging,” she says. “But staying calm and trusting that I know what I’m doing, and who to turn to, gets me through.” During the pandemic, she was part of the essential hybrid team, learning to troubleshoot remote setups and keep broadcasts on air.

Her advice for women looking to break into the business is both practical and powerful: “If you’re sure this is your dream, become a master of all trades and learn to master them all. And remember, paying your dues is still a thing.”

As for the future of the industry, Mendoza believes it’s all about evolution and authenticity. “Radio isn’t missing anything major. It’s just changing. Listeners today want connection and consistency. When we show up as our authentic selves and make them feel part of the conversation, that’s what keeps radio special.”

When she’s not behind the mic, Claudia is all about family, fun, and a little sparkle. She enjoys newlywed life, family time as a first-time tía, and exploring new wines and restaurants. A wellness enthusiast and foodie, she believes “healthy eating should be fun and delicious.” Whether she’s traveling, finding makeup inspiration, or chasing the next great story, she brings creativity, connection, and charisma to everything she does.

Follow Claudia:

Instagram: @claudiamonair

TikTok: @claudiamonair