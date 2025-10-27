TelevisaUnivision Q3 Revenue Down as US Ads Slip

Always one of the first major US radio operators to report earnings, TelevisaUnivision revealed a 3% year-over-year revenue decline in the third quarter, as rising subscription and licensing revenue continued to offset, but not fully replace, ad weakness.

For Q3 2025, the company posted total revenue of $1.27 billion, down from $1.31 billion a year ago. Net income fell to $90.5 million, compared to $180.9 million in Q3 2024, largely due to a $31.7 million debt refinancing charge and the absence of last year’s $160.5 million gain on dispositions.

Direct operating expenses declined to $476.4 million, down from $516.9 million. In the United States, the company’s advertising revenue dropped to $428.2 million from $483.1 million, which TelevisaUnivision attributed to “softness” in linear media.

The Spanish-language broadcaster operates 35 radio stations in the US, alongside the Uforia Audio Network.

TelevisaUnivision CEO Daniel Alegre said the results reflect steady execution of the company’s content strategy and continued growth for its streaming platform, ViX. Alegre said, “Our third quarter results demonstrate the disciplined execution of our reimagined content strategy and the continued momentum of ViX as a key growth engine. Our leadership is further cemented by the audience we serve – wielding outsized influence in the U.S., unrivaled in Mexico, and driving cultural and commercial impact around the world.”