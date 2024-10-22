TelevisaUnivision’s Audio Could See New Growth Under Alegre

Daniel Alegre, who recently took over as TelevisaUnivision CEO from Wade Davis, is wasting no time in positioning the company to unify its Hispanic broadcast operations. In the company’s Q3 2024 earnings report, this also suggested a renewed focus on audio.

Alegre highlighted growth in the US market, driven by political advertising and subscription revenue, while Mexico saw a decline.

TelevisaUnivision’s US ad revenue increased by 5%, climbing to $483.1 million from $459.4 million, largely due to a surge in political ad spending. Subscription and licensing revenue also rose, increasing 6% to $350.9 million. With an additional $18.4 million from other revenue streams, total revenue in the States grew to $852.4 million, up from $806.3 million in Q3 2023.

In a press release, Alegre said, “I am honored to be able to lead this company into its next chapter as we build on the foundations that have been solidified. We are at a critical juncture in our evolution, and we will be laser-focused on integrating our legacy companies into a unified global entity. Our goal is to evolve into a content-first, platform-agnostic organization that connects with audiences wherever they engage.”

Alegre, a native of Mexico, brings more than three decades of global experience in media, entertainment, and technology to TelevisaUnivision. His career includes roles as CEO of Yuga Labs, President and COO at Activision Blizzard, and a 16-year tenure at Google, where he expanded the company’s presence in Latin America and Asia.

“Additionally, we will leverage our unique insights into the Hispanic consumer to drive growth and innovation. Together, we are poised to redefine our future and achieve new heights,” he commented.

While much of the focus remains on ViX for video content distribution, TelevisaUnivision’s Uforia audio brand is also seeking new opportunities to grow its audience and increase ad revenue. The company’s commitment to a platform-agnostic strategy suggests that Uforia will play a crucial role in integrating audio content across digital and traditional platforms. The Spanish-language broadcaster operates 35 radio stations in the US.