‘Toni & Tony’ To Take Mornings In Atlanta On Kiss 104.1

Cox Media Group Atlanta has introduced a new live and local morning show for KISS 104.1 (WALR). Toni & Tony in the Morning will debut on October 23, led by media veteran Toni Moore and stand-up comedian Tony “Sco” Sculfield.

Toni & Tony in the Morning will serve as a permanent replacement for Frank Ski, who the station parted ways with after nearly three years in January.

Moore has been a part of WALR since 2019 and has three decades of radio and TV experience. Over his 26-year career, Sculfield hosted morning shows at iHeartMedia’s WGCI in Chicago and Bonneville International’s KBLX in San Francisco.

CMG Atlanta Director of Music Brand Operations Nate Reed said, “The evolution of KISS 104.1 continues with a fresh approach to morning entertainment. Mornings with Toni & Tony will be an authentic, info-tainment show created in Atlanta for Atlanta.”

Toni Moore emphasized, “Being local and live helps us to genuinely connect with the community and keep our finger on the pulse and culture of ATL. We’re your morning drive in, your inspiration, and your source for headlines and trending topics.”

Sculfield added, “Atlanta, prepare to be inspired and entertained — the laughs will be contagious!”