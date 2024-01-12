Frank Ski Drifts Out Of Mornings In Atlanta Radio

Frank Ski is concluding his three-year tenure at Cox Media Group Atlanta’s WALR, marking the end of a significant chapter in his career. Ski joined the station in February 2021, after leaving Audacy Atlanta’s V-103 (WVEE) in July 2020.

Ski will continue hosting his afternoon show originating out of WHUR in Washington, DC. This show is syndicated nationally through Compass Media Networks and Oceanic Tradewinds, reaching more than 15 stations.

Additionally, Ski is working on his book, Inspirational Vitamin, inspired by his daily benchmark segment. He also plans to release two full-length music albums: The Climate Change and the 25th-anniversary compilation of his musical works.

Ski commented, “Though it’s going to be difficult parting ways with all my friends at CMG, I’m really excited about starting a new chapter in Atlanta. I’m equally excited about expanding my syndication to even greater heights and really super serving all our affiliates. Radio continues to motivate me every day as I feel a responsibility to help educate and entertain our communities while also giving back and making a difference.”