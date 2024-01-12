Radio Stays Hand-In-Hand With The Future At CES 2024

From self-driving cars to AI, Consumer Electronics Show 2024 in Las Vegas held plenty of optimism and promise for the future of technology. But at an event dedicated to pushing the limits of technology on so many fronts, broadcasters can take comfort in one fact – radio continues to be a ubiquitous companion.
Radio’s largest presence at CES, like in everyday life, was in the car. Xperi focused on bringing radio’s dashboard experience into the modern reality. The group demonstrated its latest DTS AutoStage technology by way of a BMW, not only offering a visual way to enjoy AM/FM but with in-car games like Jeopardy (to be played while stationary). With the growth of electric vehicles, companies are figuring out ways for drivers and passengers to pass the time while EVs charge.
Xperi also showcased its latest two-wheeled partnership: adding HD Radio to Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Mercedes-Benz also showed off its in-vehicle dash, which was one of the first to stretch across the entire front of the car. This now extends to the backseat, with a tablet-like screen for the kids or whoever might be in the second row. Artificial intelligence played a role here via “Mercedes,” the brand’s voice-controlled assistant. AI also played an interesting role in the details – for example, MB.OS tech can change the dashboard’s background to match station logos and album art, not just in color, but in textures, patterns, and even with visual cues to a song’s title.
At its showcase, John Deere showcased its future farmer-focused tech, including artificial intelligence-driven tractors and harvesters. It’s worth noting that inside the cab, while the entertainment system was much less flashy than what Mercedes offered, radio still played a major part in the entertainment system. This especially becomes more relevant when considered alongside agriculture’s push to preserve the AM band – an informer and lifesaver to rural America.
Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti attended Jacobs Media’s annual tour of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall and gave her thoughts on CES 2024.
“As to be expected, CES did not disappoint this year. It would be difficult to imagine anything less of a show that incorporates so many much eye-popping, futuristic technology, integrated with environmental and social considerations wrapped into its DNA.”