Final Chance: Nominate A Future African-American Leader

Radio Ink is excited to announce the call for nominations for our 2024 Future African-American Leaders in Radio. This prestigious annual list celebrates the remarkable achievements and promising futures of Black professionals making significant contributions and shaping the future of the industry.

We are searching for dynamic individuals who exemplify leadership, creativity, and a deep commitment to the medium of radio. Whether they are making waves in programming, driving success in sales, innovating in technology, or excelling in any other area of radio broadcasting, we want to hear their stories.

Nominate a Leader Today! If you know an outstanding radio professional who deserves recognition, this is your opportunity to spotlight their accomplishments. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate Black excellence and inspire the next generation of leaders.

Submissions are due before 8p ET/5p PT today, January 12.