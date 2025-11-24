WMMR Chooses Familiar Voice to Carry Pierre Robert’s Daypart

Beasley Media Group has revealed the successor to the legendary Pierre Robert on Philadelphia’s 93.3 WMMR following his passing in October. 102.9 WMGK Morning Personality Matt Cord will return to WMMR to host middays beginning December 1.

With four decades in Philadelphia radio, he has hosted mornings on sister station WMGK since 2023 after a long run as its midday host, and previously held afternoon and evening shifts at WMMR earlier in his career. Cord is also known for his role as in-arena announcer for the Philadelphia 76ers.

WMGK will announce its new morning show host in the coming weeks.

Cord commented, “Although no one can step into those sparkling high-top Converse and fill them, I’ve known Pierre for 35 years. I was honored to do the midday show from 1994–1995 when Pierre moved to mornings – in the ‘wake up and smell the karma’ days. Along with MMR’s loyal listeners, I’ve shared so many cool moments with ‘The Duke.’ The people who have worked at the station over the years have formed a brotherhood and sisterhood. Pierre was at the heart of it. And like all brotherhoods and sisterhoods, when one falls, those remaining carry on as a tribute to the fallen.

“Nobody replaces Pierre – let’s make that clear. But this will be my third stint at MMR, and I’ve never been too far away, working at BEN-FM and MGK, and I saw my friend every day. I promise to carry his amazing spirit into the studio bearing his name and do my best to make him proud,” added Cord.

WMMR Program Director Chuck Damico said, “Dealing with the sudden and tragic loss of the legendary Pierre Robert is something nobody at WMMR had ever imagined we would have to face. And then trying to figure out how we move forward and who could possibly be the next midday host has proven to be incredibly challenging as well. Everyone at the station is so grateful that our longtime friend and radio family member Matt Cord is willing to take that on.”

He continued, “Pierre would absolutely 100% approve of this. We will all continue to honor Pierre in everything we do forever. And the way to start healing and moving forward is by bringing Matt back home.”