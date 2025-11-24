Lambert Named NPR Board Chair Amid Public Radio Changes

NPR has elected Jo Lambert as Chair of its Board of Directors. Lambert joined the Board as a Public Director in 2022 and previously served as Vice Chair. She currently serves as Chief Operating Officer at business-to-business software as a service company Olo.

Before Olo, Lambert was President and General Manager of Yahoo Consumer, where she managed Yahoo’s media and product businesses, including Mail, Sports, Finance, News, Life, and Entertainment, as well as TechCrunch, Makers, and AOL. Her previous roles include executive positions at PayPal, Venmo, and American Express.

Shawn Turner, who joined the Board in 2024 as a Member Director, was elected Vice Chair in Lambert’s place. NPR’s 23-member Board includes 12 Member Directors from NPR Member stations, nine Public Directors, the NPR Foundation Chair, and the NPR President and CEO.

Lambert said, “I am honored to step into the role of Board Chair at this consequential moment for NPR and the public media system. The past year has clearly demonstrated our incredible resilience and the profound, mission-critical strength of our 50-state Network. With strong momentum behind us—reflected in growing audience and donor support—I look forward to working with NPR’s leadership and the entire Network to chart our course ahead.”