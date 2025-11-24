FM99 and The Fox Deliver 1 Million Meals for Mayflower Marathon

Saga Communications’ Hampton Roads Media Group completed its 29th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive, collecting enough donations to provide more than 1,007,000 meals across three regional food banks spanning Virginia and North Carolina.

The annual event, hosted by FM99 (WNOR) and 106.9 The Fox (WAFX), gathered donations at five locations. Everything collected in Virginia Beach and Suffolk benefited the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore; Hampton and Tabb donations went to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank; and contributions in Moyock supported the Food Bank of the Albemarle.

Hampton Roads Media Group General Manager Carol Commander said, “The need has never been greater, and we are deeply grateful to our incredible community for stepping up. It’s been inspiring to witness such an outpouring of generosity from so many friends and neighbors – THANK YOU! Thanks to your support, the shelves at local food banks are now overflowing.”

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore President and CEO Christopher Tan said, “Year after year, the FM99 and 106.9 The Fox Mayflower Marathon shows what this community can accomplish together. As many families continue to feel the strain of rising costs and limited resources, the generosity we saw this weekend ensures thousands will have what they need for a Thanksgiving meal.”

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank President and CEO Bob Latvis said, “For 29 years, our neighbors continue to show up when the community calls, ensuring that everyone on the Peninsula can share a delicious meal with their loved ones during the holidays. We know many of our neighbors are facing a difficult season. The Foodbank never works alone, and community partnerships and food drives like the Mayflower Marathon provide essential nourishment and peace of mind to those of us experiencing food insecurity.”

Food Bank of the Albemarle Director of Communications Brian Gray said, “This is our third year participating in the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive, and the donations this year exceeded expectations. Thank you to 106.9 The Fox and FM99 for holding this great event, and to everyone who came by the Moyock Welcome Center to donate to the Food Bank of the Albemarle this weekend. We collected enough funds and food to distribute more than 27,000 meals at our food bank, and this comes at a critical time when food insecurity is higher than ever.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.