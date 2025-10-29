Philadelphia Rock Radio Great Pierre Robert Found Dead At 70

Philadelphia radio has lost one of its most enduring local voices. WMMR midday host Pierre Robert was found dead at his home on Wednesday. Robert joined WMMR in 1981 and became synonymous with the city’s rock identity for more than four decades.

The news was announced by WMMR owner Beasley Media Group. A cause of death is yet to be released. Authorities said no foul play is suspected.

Robert’s on-air features, Noontime Workforce Blocks, Pierre’s Vinyl Cut, artist interviews, and his On This Day music history segments were staples for generations of WMMR listeners.

His generosity was equally well known. He regularly hosted and supported community events, from the AIDS Walk to Manna’s Pie in the Sky fundraiser, and championed countless local charities through his on-air platform. In 2019, Robert’s legacy was cemented with his inclusion on the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame.

In a statement, Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley said, “Pierre’s unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners made him one of radio’s most enduring and beloved voices. He will be greatly missed.”