Armen Williams to Lead Westwood One’s 24/7 Sports Network

Cumulus Media has named Armen Williams Executive Director of Westwood One Sports 24/7 Programming. Williams will lead the development and production of the network’s new around-the-clock sports content, officially joining the team on November 3.

Before joining Westwood One, Williams served as Brand Manager for Audacy’s SportsRadio 610 (KILT-AM) in Houston from 2019 until 2022. Previously, he was Program Director at Bonneville’s 104.3 The Fan (KKFN) in Denver, Brand Manager at Townsquare Media’s 104.5 The Team in Albany, NY, and producer and talent at CBS Radio Dallas’s 105.3 The Fan.

This month, Westwood One and Audacy announced a partnership to rebrand the Infinity Sports Network as Westwood One Sports, expanding their decade-long collaboration that began with the 2012 launch of CBS Sports Radio.

Effective December 29, Westwood One will oversee programming and distribution for most syndicated shows, including The Jim Rome Show, while continuing its play-by-play coverage of the NFL, NCAA, and US Soccer. The agreement also integrates BetMGM Network programming.

In his new role, Williams will oversee all aspects of Westwood One’s Sports Talk content, from daily technical operations and social media strategy to brand management. He will also build and guide a team of hosts and producers responsible for creating original multiplatform programming.

Williams said, “There’s never been a more exciting time to be in audio – the industry is thriving, innovative, and constantly evolving. This is a unique opportunity to build on the incredible foundation created by our partners at Audacy and BetMGM and combine it with the reach, heritage, and credibility of Westwood One Sports. I’m honored to help shape the next chapter, delivering smart, entertaining, and authentic sports content for listeners everywhere.”

Cumulus Media Senior Vice President of Sports, Content & Audience Bruce Gilbert said, “Armen is a passionate and experienced leader who is the perfect choice to help us launch our first-class, all-sports network at Westwood One. His vision is exactly what we need to define a new era in national sports talk audio.”