iHeartMedia Named Audio Partner for 2026 Winter Olympics

iHeartMedia will again serve as NBCUniversal’s exclusive audio partner for the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, to be held February 6–22, 2026. iHeart will deliver 24/7 play-by-play audio channels featuring NBCUniversal’s full linear coverage of the Games.

The collaboration will include live audio coverage of Team USA events such as ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating, skiing, snowboarding, and more. iHeart will also launch a new season of the iHeartPodcast Two Guys, Five Rings, hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. Weekly episodes will begin in early January and continue through the Closing Ceremony.

iHeartPodcasts will also produce Olympic-themed episodes of existing shows, including Stuff You Missed in History Class, Ridiculous History, Dudes on Dudes with Gronk and Jules, and Malcolm Gladwell’s Revisionist History.

The 2026 Winter Games will take place across multiple venues in northern Italy, with events in both Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. This marks Italy’s fourth time hosting the Olympics and the second Winter Games in Cortina.

iHeart President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Michael Biondo shared, “We’re eager to build upon our relationship with NBCUniversal and once again deliver premium audio coverage of the Olympic Games, this time focusing on the awe-inspiring athletes and incredible stories set to come from the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. As the leading destination for sports audio, we’re excited to deepen the connection between audiences and the athletes they love.”

NBC Sports VP, Content Partnership Development Aileen Sokol said, “Coming off the tremendous success we had in Paris, we’re excited to renew this partnership with iHeartMedia and provide fans with the best Olympic audio content. From podcasts featuring stars Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, to daily coverage of all our linear programming, this partnership allows iHeart’s extensive audio audience to hear NBCU’s Olympic coverage away from their televisions and screens.”