Urban One Announces Leadership Transition in Baltimore Market

Urban One has named Baltimore Director of Sales Dave Willner as the cluster’s next General Manager, succeeding longtime market leader Howard Mazer, who will retire at the end of the year after more than three decades with the company.

Willner will assume the role on January 1. The 25-year Urban One veteran joined the company in 1999 as an Account Executive after earlier stints in promotions, traffic, and on-air roles. He later advanced through National Sales Manager and General Sales Manager positions before being promoted to Director of Sales.

Urban One Co-President of the Audio Division Eddie Harrell said, “Dave has had the benefit of learning the business under Howard’s guidance for many years, and he embodies the forward-thinking leadership we need for the next chapter. I’m confident he will build on Howard’s strong foundation and continue to advance the success of the Baltimore market.”

Mazer, who began his radio career in 1981 and became General Manager in 1992, joined Urban One in 1994 and has led its Baltimore stations ever since. Harrell said of his departing colleague, “For more than three decades, Howard has been a steady, visionary leader for our Baltimore cluster. His commitment to excellence, his instinct for developing talent, and his deep understanding of this market have strengthened our stations and helped shape the culture of our entire audio division.”