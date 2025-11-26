Student Broadcasters From 12 Countries Win at ISBC 2025

The International Student Broadcasting Championship has announced the winners of its 2025 competition, recognizing outstanding achievement, creativity, and technical excellence among global student broadcasters, podcasters, and digital content creators.

This year’s honorees represent 12 countries across five continents, with the 2025 competition awarding top honors across 37 categories.

The United Kingdom’s University of Salford took home the top honor, with its student-run Shock Radio named Station of the Year. Other leading institutions include Syracuse University and John Carroll University from the United States, the University of Pretoria from South Africa, and the University of Santo Tomas from the Philippines.

Among individual winners, Indiana University Bloomington’s Nick Rodecap earned two major category wins, while Syracuse University’s Nico Horning also received dual honors. The American University in Cairo’s Sara Huweedi won Best TV News or Sports Feature, and BOOM Radio’s Jack Boyd from North Metro TAFE in Western Australia took home Best Newcomer On-Air. Jackson Volz from the University of West Georgia won the People’s Choice Content Creator Award, and Fife College’s Kay Simpson was named Best Music Presenter.

The judging panel included more than 60 media professionals from 33 countries.

In a statement, the ISBC Executive Team said, “ISBC exists to bridge the gap between student creators and the global media industry. These results show not only who won but which institutions are developing industry-ready talent at scale. The championship gives students a genuine platform to be seen, measured and celebrated by working professionals, and the calibre of this year’s finalists shows how quickly the next generation is elevating the global standard.”