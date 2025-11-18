Connoisseur Media To Sell 15 Missouri Stations to Carter Media

Ahead of today’s reopening of the FCC’s Licensing and Management System after almost fifty days and days after declaring the company’s exit from the Bakersfield market, Connoisseur Media revealed it is divesting fifteen Missouri radio stations to Carter Media.

The sale includes KAAN-AM/FM in Bethany, KWIX in Cairo, KKWK and KMRN-AM in Cameron, KIRK in Macon, KTCM in Madison, KRES and KWIX-AM in Moberly, KJEL and KBNN-AM in Lebanon, and KFBD, KOZQ, KJPW-AM, and KIIK-AM in Waynesville. All were acquired in Connoisseur’s Alpha Media transaction. Unmentioned are Connoisseur’s remaining Show Me State holdings in Farmington.

As with the Bakersfield transaction, no sale price was disclosed with the announcement.

The transaction is expected to close early next year, pending FCC approval. Kalil & Co. served as broker for the transaction. Connoisseur was represented by Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP, and Carrollton-based Carter Media was represented by Telecommunications Law Professionals, PLLC.

Connoisseur CEO Jeff Warshaw said the decision reflects the company’s focus on markets where it can apply its long-term operating strategy, following its September acquisition of Alpha Media markets.

“We looked for another broadcaster that had success in and served these communities. We are pleased that we have found that trusted party in Miles Carter and the history of his family-oriented company,” Warshaw commented.

Carter Media CEO Miles Carter said, “We have wanted to expand for a while, and when the opportunity came, we were eager to talk with Connoisseur. As we look toward the new markets, our mission remains the same: bring trustworthy local news, agriculture coverage, and community-focused storytelling to areas that need a stronger voice. Expansion isn’t about getting bigger, it’s about serving more people with the kind of reliable, hometown broadcasting Carter Media was built on.”