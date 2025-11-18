Today’s radio can source strength from yesterday’s ad sales routines if those with legacy knowledge share such experiences with members of today’s sales and promotions teams. Where radio consistently excels is in regard to local-direct business.

Local is harder than generating big revenue from national (when you have bigger ratings), but it is more resilient, consistent, and not dependent on ratings. Local advertisers were better at weathering the extreme storms of this past summer and fall, seemed to ignore the reports of a dire economy, and even carried the financial load during a global pandemic.

Focusing on local businesses, local events, area entertainment, restaurants, services, and regional chains has been the backbone of medium and small market revenue generation forever. That includes being live on location. Whether you refer to live on-location broadcasts as “Remote Broadcasts” or use a clever name like “Live action Broadcasts” doesn’t matter. What matters is that radio benefits from the exposure that comes with live broadcasts.

The exposure of being seen by passersby and customers of the client is in addition to the revenue that can be generated, which goes beyond commercial schedules. It’s a form of marketing. Being everywhere and being seen everywhere has been a marketing mantra that I’ve preached for years. I like the opportunity to put our talent on location. Not all talent like such exposure, and not all radio stations invest in making the appearance look high-quality, but of course, they should. We all remember the expression of “a first impression is a lasting impression.”

Few things do more damage to a station’s image than a folding card table and a banner hung poorly at a remote broadcast. I’ve seen stations create great visual attraction by having vehicles and assets like a rolling studio that replicated a Giant Boombox (not sure anyone would know what a boombox is today), a set that looks like what you see at a sporting event on weekend sports programs like College Gameday, and others that involve the use of giant video screens making a live radio broadcast a multimedia event. Showbiz should be a part of what we bring to live broadcasts.

Some sellers eschew the opportunity to boost an ad buy with an appearance, perhaps because there is no incentive for them to do so. It’s possible that they simply don’t want to spend a weekend day at an advertiser’s location. Given the limited number of employees at some stations, the sales rep or talent may have to add the duties of engineer and street team to their chores. I “get it.” Remotes aren’t always fun. I’m the other guy. Being on site at events, concerts, charity functions, and the all-important advertiser’s location is a great way to generate revenue and build an audience. I like remotes and encourage them.

I’ve been involved with client stations where they created tiered packages. You buy these packages and receive varying levels of engagement at the sponsor’s location.

“Live On-Site” package and receive a talent at your location, live reads and endorsements 2-4 times an hour, a good-looking Step and Repeat as a backdrop, and prize giveaways.

“Live Action Broadcast” package consists of everything from the “Live On-Site” package and includes an insured contest (hit a hole in one for $1,000), or The Cash Cube, where you crawl in a bubble and grab cash out of the air as it blows around, with an additional option being the age old Prize Wheel as a way to attract a crowd. Could include two talents on location.

“The Grand Opening” package is the biggie. This is where you take over everything that a merchant may need to create a grand opening event. All of the attributes of the aforementioned packages, plus clowns who make animal balloons, a popcorn machine, hot dogs & soft drinks, and anything else that a merchant may want on location for an event designed to attract an audience.

Another tactic that I’ve long recommended for remote broadcasts is a charity tie-in. Doing so gives you a “purpose” that’s bigger and greater than being on-site to sell cars. We all know that the real purpose of being onsite at a merchant’s place of business is to sell whatever they are offering. The audience should have a bigger picture reason, developed by the station, to capture their interest in visiting the advertiser’s location. It’s also a chance for the station to collect first-party data for use as a part of future marketing tactics.

I’ve always liked things like The Teddy Bear Patrol, where a station solicits new, unused teddy bears, which are then given to state troopers or local law enforcement. The teddy bears are used to comfort young children taken from tragic situations. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Children’s Miracle Network, and other appropriate charities provide another reason for someone to visit a live remote broadcast. Being consistent and having one charity throughout the year is my recommendation, but I’m aware that some stations have multiple charities they support and, as such, take a more universal approach to charity.

There are additional positive reasons to include live remote broadcasts as a part of your sales platform. Sellers can use remote broadcasts to close deals as well as increase the investment from advertisers as they plus-up their ad buy. Remotes benefit talent in that they expand brand awareness for themselves, as well as receive talent fees for the appearance. Two appearances every weekend can really boost the earnings of most talent.

There is a challenge to be overcome in some market situations; despite the revenue generation benefit of remote broadcasts, which is the lack of talent. A significant number of stations have too few talent to adequately execute a consistent schedule of remote broadcasts. This is disappointing in that the state of the industry is such that sellers are unable to generate the level of revenue necessary to field a staff of local talent who can make appearances as a way to generate revenue. My approach would be to make it a priority to find a way to employ a personality who has that talent and skill.

We are in search of revenue, aren’t we? Play to radio’s strength.