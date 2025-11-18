Better Leadership, By Way Of Blackberries

If you are a hoops fan, you may be familiar with Ernie Johnson Jr., longtime studio host for TNT’s coverage of the NBA, including the network’s most famous post-game show, Inside The NBA, which, this new NBA season, has moved to ESPN.

That’s about all I’ve known about the man until I got to see a candid one-on-one interview with him. I heard some amazing stories, including one that turned out to be a metaphor for his life. He was a young Little Leaguer, and, during one game, he and his teammates had to retrieve a ground-rule double that bounced over the field’s fence.

Two players sent to retrieve the ball decided to take a little detour, noticing a little patch of blackberries. They took a seat and had a snack. As he reflected on that time in later years, he began to refer to that as his first “blackberry moment.” He described it as moments that are “sweet, unscripted and extraordinary.” Hear him tell it here.

This all made me think of those “blackberry moments” in my life that stood out for me. How about you? What are yours? For me, some are career-related, and some are personal. Just like those boys finding that patch of blackberries, I didn’t create these moments on my own. Something (someone) moved me in that direction. Coming across a special mentor, finding that wonderful partner/wife, time spent with a thoughtful co-worker, or being blessed with two fantastic daughters – I definitely had my share of mine and, now that I know what they were, appreciate the moments even more.

This also got me to thinking about how we, as industry professionals, can create those “blackberry moments” for our staff AND for our listeners.

Let’s start with the staff first:

Create an atmosphere where collaboration, appreciation, and being positive thrive. Celebrate the wins and keep that work-life balance even.

Encourage and foster creativity and innovation. Give them the space to think out of the box, share ideas, experiment, and not be afraid to fail. Celebrate the breakthroughs and those expected moments of inspiration.

Recognize their hard work, enjoy their milestones, and let them know how crucial they are to the station’s overall success. Surprise them with unexpected gestures or rewards.

Promote their personal growth! Offer training, mentorship, and other learning opportunities to help them achieve their career goals.

Create opportunities for them to connect with each other, such as team-building activities, social events, and other forms of collaboration, to strengthen relationships within.

LISTEN to them every day. Hear and understand their thoughts, concerns, etc. Make them feel valued.

How about your listeners?

Let them know how much you appreciate their loyalty on and off air. Take the phrase “prize pig” out of your vocabulary, by the way. They are your most loyal fans, so treat them with respect and attention.

Create those special money-can’t-buy “experiences” that can’t be bought but will be something a listener will always remember. A backstage acoustic performance for a small group does more than just your normal “meet and greet”.

Create those special on-air “moments” that the listeners will look for again. At one station, we referred to them as “expected unexpecteds”. Those programming moments that we planned, but made them feel spontaneous. In that market, they are still talked about.

LISTEN to them!! Just as with your staff. Find various ways to explore their thoughts, concerns, and ideas for the station. Get them involved. You’ll be surprised at the results.

Remember the definition of the “blackberry moment” – sweet, unscripted, and extraordinary, with “unscripted” being the key. Have some fun and enjoy those blackberries!