‘CBS Saturday Morning’ Spotlights Radio’s Resilience a Century On

Radio’s ability to adapt and endure took center stage this past weekend on CBS Saturday Morning, as CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane celebrated the medium with a feature on its continued relevance one hundred years after the “Golden Age of Radio.”

The segment examined how live, personality-driven broadcasting remains a defining strength of radio a century after its rise. Among those featured was WCBS-FM personality Broadway Bill Lee, whose fast-paced, rhythmic style has made him one of the most recognizable voices on the New York airwaves.

At the Audacy-owned station, Lee’s live approach stood as an example of the artistry that continues to distinguish radio from algorithmic playlists and prerecorded automation. Speaking to CBS Saturday Morning, Lee said, “You better make it something that’s entertaining, and because it’s only eight seconds, you better do it quickly.”

For the past seven years, radio’s personalities have ranked as the top reason people tune in in the annual Jacobs Media Techsurvey. In the 2025 edition, 61% of listeners cited personalities as their main draw, ahead of music at 56%. Jacobs Media noted that women, Millennials, Gen Xers, and spoken-word fans are especially drawn to on-air talent. Amid ongoing layoffs, the absence of a familiar host or show has become a leading reason some listeners tune out.

Localism also remains a defining strength. More than half of listeners said they feel personally connected to their local station, an increase since the pandemic, with most strongly agreeing that their station is “well-connected to the local community.”

MacFarlane’s report also included SiriusXM hosts Father Dave Dwyer and Aaron Graves, who represent different corners of modern radio, from faith-based talk to music-driven programming, each relying on authenticity and live engagement to connect with audiences in real time.

The CBS feature framed the century milestone not as nostalgia, but as a look at how broadcasters continue to evolve through creativity, immediacy, and connection, the same elements that first defined the medium a hundred years ago.