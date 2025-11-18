Jacobs Media Opens Registration for Techsurvey 2026

Techsurvey 2026 registration is now open as Jacobs Media and Quu invite broadcasters to join radio’s largest annual study of listener behavior, digital habits, and in-car trends, offering new data to guide programming, revenue, and strategic planning in 2026.

The 2025 edition, fielded in January and February, included 500 participating stations across eight formats and generated more than 24,000 responses.

Techsurvey will again measure core trends of AI awareness, smart speaker adoption, voice technology, podcast consumption, short-form video habits, and in-car entertainment usage while adding deeper analysis across eight to ten qualifying formats, covering both music and spoken word.

The new edition will also examine local visibility, contest activity, concert attendance expectations, merchandise interest, and updated in-dash behavior with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with preferred podcast platforms.

Stations in the US and Canada have until December 19 to register. Fieldwork begins in January.

Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs said, “For more than two decades, Techsurvey has been the largest and most important survey in commercial radio. In this year’s highly anticipated Techsurvey 2026, we’ll have new trending data, especially important to better understand massive shifts in broadcast and digital consumption patterns amidst the rapidly evolving media landscape.”

Quu CEO Steve Newberry said, “Techsurvey has long been the gold standard for understanding the trends and technologies shaping radio’s future. Jacobs Media and Quu share a deep commitment to giving broadcasters meaningful insights that shine a light on radio’s path forward. We could not be more enthused to partner with Fred and Paul and bring this important research to our industry.”