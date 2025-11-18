Cunningham Leaves Meruelo Media to Launch Consulting Firm

Keith Cunningham is exiting his Program Director spot at Meruelo Media’s KLOS to launch Black Box Group, a new consulting firm designed to offer strategic, creative, and brand advisory services for media companies, talent, and executives.

Before joining KLOS, Cunningham spent more than a decade as a broadcast media consultant with Jacobs Media. He previously held corporate and programming leadership roles with Cumulus Media and iHeartMedia/Clear Channel, managing stations and format development in major markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Denver.

Black Box Group will provide services including revenue and audience growth strategies, talent development and recruitment, message optimization, partnership creation, and market positioning for consumer-facing brands.

Cunningham commented, “While it starts with content, traditional ratings and revenue playbooks have been torched, everyone is now a creator, and the line from A to B changes with every competitive situation. The landscape is faster, deeper, and more complex, but complexity becomes simple if you know how to decode it, and that’s what I do.”