WHUR’s Food2Feed Radiothon Raises $61K for DMV Families

As the DC area faces increased demand for food assistance due to federal pay and program disruptions, Howard University Radio’s WHUR 96.3 raised more than $61,000 and collected non-perishable food during the 47th Annual Food2Feed Radiothon.

The event came amid heightened food insecurity in the DMV, where an estimated 1.5 million residents require support. All proceeds were divided between the Capital Area Food Bank and Shabach Ministries to assist with holiday meal distribution.

Listener donations, community partners, and volunteers contributed to the effort, with Howard University students also assisting throughout the event with on-site service.

WHUR General Manager Sean Plater said, “Our listeners and sponsors continue to show up with heart. At a time when so many in our community are facing real uncertainty, the generosity displayed during Food2Feed 2025 reminds us of the power we have to lift each other up. We are grateful for every supporter, every sponsor, and every student volunteer who stood with us to make a meaningful difference.”

