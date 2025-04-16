Techsurvey 2025: Personalities and Localism are Radio’s Lifelines

“AM and FM radio is, at best, treading water,” might not be the prognosis broadcasters want, but it is the one they got from the anticipated 21st outing of Jacobs Media’s annual study of the evolving media habits of radio’s most dedicated users.

Based on 24,525 surveys collected from 500 participating commercial stations across the US and Canada between January 8 and February 9, Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs presented the findings of Techsurvey 2025, saying, “The vital signs [for radio] are reasonably stable, but there is erosion.”

While this may seem to air on the side of doom and gloom, Jacobs was quick to point out the opportunities that stand out for radio. A major one?

For the seventh consecutive year, radio personalities are the top reason people tune in. In 2025, 61% cited personalities as the main driver, compared to 56% for music. Jacobs noted that women, Millennials, Gen Xers, and spoken-word fans are especially drawn to personalities. In an era of increasing layoffs, it might behoove companies to notice that a beloved personality or show no longer being on the air is now a top reason why some people are listening less.

As competition from non-radio sources continues to grow, localism remains a key differentiator. More than half of listeners said they feel a personal connection with their local station – an upward trend since the pandemic. When asked to agree or disagree with the statement “The station that sent me this survey is well-connected to the local community,” more than half strongly agreed.

Still, among those who say they’re listening to less radio than a year ago, 50% cited increased usage of digital alternatives such as podcasts, music streaming, and satellite radio. Additional factors included lifestyle changes and what Jacobs called “unforced errors” by radio, such as repetitive music, poor programming, and long commercial loads.

The digital transition is evident in listening platforms. The share of people listening to their favorite station on a traditional AM/FM radio has dropped from 85% in 2013 to 59% in 2025, which could be attributed to age. “You can definitely see where the puck is moving,” commented Jacobs in discussing how the average age of survey respondents has increased steadily, now hitting 58 years. Just four years ago, that number was 55.8.

Gen Z and Millennial listeners were found to be the least engaged radio consumers in the study, contributing to the demographic shift.

Smartphones remain central to listener engagement, with 71% of respondents saying they’ve downloaded a radio or music app. While only four in ten have downloaded their favorite station’s app, 57% rated that app as excellent. Jacobs also emphasized growing habits around short videos and newsletters. Forty percent of respondents said they watch short videos online daily or more, and over half regularly read online newsletters—an area where Jacobs sees opportunity for stations to deliver accessible, low-lift digital content.

In the car, AM/FM still leads, accounting for 53% of in-vehicle listening. But that’s down from 62% in 2018. Drivers with connected infotainment systems were significantly less likely to listen to AM/FM (46%), opting instead for streaming, satellite radio, and personal music. Podcasts also reached a new high in this year’s Techsurvey, with 35% of respondents saying they listen weekly. Of those, nearly a third said they watch video versions on platforms like YouTube.

Despite the challenges, Jacobs closed on a hopeful note, urging broadcasters to prioritize digital accessibility, maintain strong personalities, and double down on localism.